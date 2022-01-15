Investigation underway after police discover suspected human smuggling operation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway by Homeland Security officials and San Antonio police after the discovery of a suspected human smuggling operation on the South Side.

The incident initially stemmed from a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police were called to a Whataburger restaurant on Highway 16 and Loop 410, where officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He told police he had been shot while inside of his vehicle in the 12900 block of Zarzamora. The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment.

Officials then made their way to Zarzamora to investigate when they noticed the back door of a trailer in the area was opening and closing. That’s when four people ran out, got into a vehicle and left the scene.

Eventually, police were able to catch up to the group at a Valero gas station off of Apple White and Loop 410. All four were taken into custody.

Police said 16 other people also tried to run from the scene on Zarzamora; however, they were later apprehended.

Further details are limited at this time, but an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson confirmed the following:

“On Jan 15, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) in reference to a suspected human smuggling event that took place on the southeast side of San Antonio. HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD. No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

