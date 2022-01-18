SAWS launches ‘Be Ready For the Unexpected’ online resource page

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System has launched a webpage that helps customers to prepare for emergencies that might affect their water services.

According to a news release, the utility set up Be Ready for the Unexpected online resource page in part following the winter storm last year that left many residents without electricity, natural gas and water.

The webpage is complete with infographics and how-to videos in English and Spanish and provides detailed instructions on what to do during a boil water notice, water outage, freezing weather and other water issues, the news release said.

“Last year’s freeze was unlike anything our community had ever experienced, and we want to learn from that and help our customers know what they can do in the event of an emergency,” said SAWS Vice President of Communications and External Affairs Gavino Ramos. “We developed these materials so customers know what they need to have on hand such as tools and supplies, as well as how to perform necessary actions, such as locating their pipes or turning off their water.”

SAWS Staff will continue updating the webpage with how-to information as it develops.

The utility is also offering customers a Be Ready Rebate (BRR) to offset a portion of the cost for a licensed plumber to check for leaks and learn how to protect their pipes. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Learn more at gardenstylesanantonio.com/be-ready-rebate.

