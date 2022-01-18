6-year-old entrepreneur’s earring business an example of success found at DreamWeek

Port San Antonio is using DreamWeek’s initiative to help spark innovation.

DreamWeek’s mission is to celebrate humanity by creating environments for both civil and civic engagement while embracing ideas and dreams for the common good. DreamWeek is taking place now and lasts until Jan. 30.

“Well this sounds fun, this sounds challenging and I like challenging things and challenging activities so I said this would be good for me,” six-year-old Sonya Martinez, founder of the Honey Breeze Collection said.

“I want everybody to feel happy and unique,” Martinez said.

Sonya wanted to make earrings for her friends and had access to a 3-D printer. The next thing you know, a company was up and running.

“It all seamlessly came together. She made a logo and had her business name kind of figured out relatively quick,” Felicia Martínez, Sonya’s mother, said.

“It is the Honey Breeze collection and the reason we named it like that is because it’s my middle name: Honey Breeze,” Sonya said.

Sonya’s earrings are made by the 3-D printer and her story shows why DreamWeek is so important for San Antonio.

“DreamWeek is all about following your dreams right and that is why we got together with our community partners to come out and demonstrate their technology we’re hoping that’s going to spark some passion and create excitement for these jobs in STEM,” Stephanie Garcia, Port SA business development specialist said.

The programs happening over the next two weeks at Port San Antonio hope to inspire future scientists, astronauts, engineers and in Sonya’s case, entrepreneurs.

“I don’t wanna make earrings out of (a different material) because they might snap and break and I don’t want my earrings to break,” Sonya said.

And already, the six-year-old is learning business first-hand.

“I do take card or cash,” Sonya said.

You can find more about Sonya’s business by clicking here. And you can find out more about DreamWeek by clicking here.