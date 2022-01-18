Uvalde CISD temporarily cancels classes due to staffing shortage

Uvalde CISD announced they will be temporarily canceling classes this week due to a staffing shortage.

According to the district’s website, classes will be canceled beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21.

Hal Harell, Superintendent of Schools, said this cancelation will give staff and students time away to restore their health.

“As always, the health and safety of our school community is our top priority. We continue to urge everyone to do their part in curbing the spread of the virus. Thank you for your continued support and partnership during this difficult time,” Harell said.

Classes are expected to resume Monday, Jan. 24.