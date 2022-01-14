COVID-19 related hospitalizations top 1,000 in Bexar County, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations have reached a new milestone as the omicron variant continues to surge in Bexar County.
On Friday, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 1,028 COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals, an increase of 46 patients from Thursday. There are 214 patients in ICU and 76 on ventilators.
Area hospitals currently have 9% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators.
Case numbers did see a slight decline on Friday, coming in at 3,796, down from 5,781 new cases reported on Thursday.
The 7-day moving average currently resides at 4,765 cases, according to data provided by Metro Health.
City health officials offer the following testing guidelines
- Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
- A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
- A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
- Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.
