COVID-19 related hospitalizations top 1,000 in Bexar County, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations have reached a new milestone as the omicron variant continues to surge in Bexar County.

On Friday, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 1,028 COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals, an increase of 46 patients from Thursday. There are 214 patients in ICU and 76 on ventilators.

Area hospitals currently have 9% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators.

Case numbers did see a slight decline on Friday, coming in at 3,796, down from 5,781 new cases reported on Thursday.

The 7-day moving average currently resides at 4,765 cases, according to data provided by Metro Health.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.

A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.

