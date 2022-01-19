71º

Police find backpack full of drugs not far from scene of teen’s shooting

16-year-old wounded in leg near far West Side apartments

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

San Antonio police have several unanswered questions about a shooting near a far West Side apartment complex that left a teenager with a leg wound. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have several unanswered questions about a shooting near a far West Side apartment complex that left a teenager with a leg wound.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy outside a third floor apartment near Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They say teen collapsed outside the home of a friend after being shot.

He told officers he was walking through the woods nearby when someone shot him, but he said he didn’t know who shot him.

Officers said he was stable as he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At the scene, they said the teen was being uncooperative when it came to telling them about the shooter.

Police searched the area, but did not make any arrests.

However, they say they did find a backpack full of narcotics behind the same building where they found the teen.

Police are still trying to determine who owns it.

