Photos of KSAT viewers’ bundled up fur babies will make you warm and fuzzy even though it’s cold outside

Some KSAT pets might not be feeling too frisky due to the cold weather but they sure look cute all bundled up.

Pet owners submitted photos of their four-legged family members to KSAT PINS and we’re sharing some of them with you below.

Before we get to the good stuff — if you haven’t downloaded the KSAT weather app yet, you’re missing out. It’ll give you live weather updates, severe weather alerts, pollen count and more from your KSAT 12 meteorologists.

Now for the snuggly stuff:

This is Harley who is just trying to stay warm out here even if her pjs don't match her vest (KSAT 12)

Rambo is using mom's favorite warm blanket to stay warm (KSAT 12)

Maverick, 4 months old, wearing his first shirt on a cold day! (KSAT 12)

Queen Frenchy insist on laying under mom's warm comforter. (KSAT 12)

Twins keeping warm (KSAT 12)

Baby Saide staying warm with this cold weather coming in. (KSAT 12)

Maverick keeping warm! (KSAT 12)

Yogi and Gary (KSAT 12)

Very cold. Ms. Emma is warm. (KSAT 12)

Keeping Coco Chanel warm in this cold weather!!! (KSAT 12)

Cynthia Loki has his pajamas on and is ready to watch the 10 o’clock news 😊 0 s

nurseruby 0 s

nurseruby 0 s