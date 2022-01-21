Photos of KSAT viewers’ bundled up fur babies will make you warm and fuzzy even though it’s cold outside

Some KSAT pets might not be feeling too frisky due to the cold weather but they sure look cute all bundled up.
Pet owners submitted photos of their four-legged family members to KSAT PINS and we’re sharing some of them with you below.
Before we get to the good stuff — if you haven’t downloaded the KSAT weather app yet, you’re missing out. It’ll give you live weather updates, severe weather alerts, pollen count and more from your KSAT 12 meteorologists.
Now for the snuggly stuff:
Cynthia
Loki has his pajamas on and is ready to watch the 10 o’clock news 😊
nurseruby
nurseruby
Pins User
Hank snuggled up in bed this morning.