SAPD searching for 16-year-old girl who disappeared on San Antonio’s West Side

Natalie Martinez, 16, was last seen in the 6000 block of West Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared on the West Side last week.

Natalie Martinez was last seen Friday in the 6000 block of West Commerce St., not far from SW 36th Street.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has straight, shoulder-length black hair, has brown eyes, and has a tattoo on her right wrist. She was wearing a white shirt and shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Martinez also has a diagnosed medical condition, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

