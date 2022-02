San Antonio police found the body of a man in a creek bed at Ojeda Park.

SAN ANTONIO – A man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning in a creek bed at a West Side park was shot multiple times, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He’s been identified as Juan Carlos Gomez, 31.

San Antonio police were called around 11:30 a.m. to Ojeda Park at 1100 North Trinity Street for reports of a dead person.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious at the park in the last couple of nights is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Also on KSAT.com: