Try Girl Scout Cookie concoctions at 21 restaurants, venues during Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Can’t get enough of those delicious Girl Scout Cookies? As if they weren’t delicious enough on their own, you can enjoy them in a shake, latte, cheesecake — or even in your cocktail or beer.

Twenty-one San Antonio-area restaurants and venues have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas for the third annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest.

Between Feb. 18-27, customers can try out the concoctions and if you tag GSSWT in your social media posts about them, you could have a chance to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies (52 boxes).

You can also vote for your favorite cookie concoction online.

Participating venues:

Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine - Trefoils Pastel Tres Leches, Aldaco’s famous vanilla tres leches cake with Trefoils cookie dust. Available Feb. 18-March 15.

The Blockhouse - The Minty Irishman, Irish Cream/Thin Mints Frappé espresso, topped with mint whipped cream and Thin Mints. Available Feb. 17-27.

Burger Boy - Thin Mints Shake, filled with pieces of Thin Mints and green mint flavoring and mixed with vanilla ice cream. Available Feb. 18-31.

Burger Boy's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Burger Boy)

Cakes by Felicia - Samoas Concha, Pan Dulce (Mexican Sweet Bread) with Samoas in its center and topped with crushed Samoas, and Tropical Trefoils Cupcake, banana cake with a Trefoils cookie crust bottom, piped with a swirl of vanilla buttercream, and garnished with crushed Trefoils. Available Feb. 18-26.

Clementine - Coconut Crème Brûlée, a twist on the classic French dessert: Crème Brûlée made with Samoas, chocolate crémeux, and passion fruit created by Clementine’s owner and pastry chef Elise Russ who is a Girl Scout alum. Available Feb. 18-26.

Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO with Don Strange restaurant - Head Chef Sarah Myles is a Gold Award recipient, the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve. Myles and sous chef Haley Unruh are working with Troop 608 to create a special dish. Available Feb. 18-27.

Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO with Don Strange)

The Eatery by True Flavors - Shortbread Strawberry Fluff, layered Trefoils, strawberry pudding fluff, strawberry glaze, fresh strawberries, and a whipped topping. Available Feb. 21-24.

Extra Fine - Thin Mints Chocolate Milk, Thin Mints-infused oat milk perfect for adding to your latte or shot of espresso, created by chef Jessica Philpot. Samoas Pot de Crème, a traditional French custard that captures the chocolate and coconut of Samoas. Available Feb. 18-27.

Folklores Coffee House - The Siempre Latte, a Samoas-inspired coconut latte with mocha and caramel. Available Feb. 18-27.

La Hacienda de Los Barrios - TBD

La Hacienda Scenic Loop - TBD

Los Barrios - TBD

Magnolia Pancake Haus - TBD

Mi Familia de Mi Tierra - Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake, made with a Lemon-Ups shortbread crust, orange gelatin, and lime Chantilly whipped cream. Available Feb. 18-27.

Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia - Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake, made with a Lemon-Ups shortbread crust, orange gelatin, and lime Chantilly whipped cream. Available Feb. 18-27.

Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery - Owner Jennifer Beckman has named her Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairings “Rooting for the Girls,” and customers can choose four Texas wines paired with four cookies: Lemon-Ups, Do-Si-Dos, Thin Mints, and Samoas. Available Feb. 18-27.

Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery)

Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina - SamaosTini is made with coconut vodka, hazelnut and coconut liquors, and served with a toasted coconut and chocolate rim. Available Feb. 18-27.

Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina)

The Scoop at The Mill - Girl Scouts Thin Mints Ice Cream, real ice cream made with chopped Thin Mints. Available Feb. 10-March 4.

The Scoop at The Mill's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (The Scoop at The Mill)

Tandem San Antonio - “I Want Samoa” latte, which comes hot or iced and drizzled with chocolate/caramel/coconut syrup, whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes, and caramel and chocolate drizzle — with two Samoas on the side. Available Feb. 7-28.

Tandem San Antonio's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Tandem San Antonio)

Viola’s Ventanas - TBD

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. - The Adventurer is an imperial stout featuring Girl Scout’s new cookie variety, Adventurefuls, brownie batter, caramel, and sea salt. Available Feb. 24-March 25.

