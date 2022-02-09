70º

LIVE

Local News

Try Girl Scout Cookie concoctions at 21 restaurants, venues during Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest

You can also vote for your favorite cookie concoction online

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Girl Scouts, Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, food, Things to Do
Top row, left to right: Burger Boy, Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery, Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO with Don Strange restaurant. Bottom row, left to right: Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina, Tandem San Antonio, The Scoop at The Mill. (Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas)

SAN ANTONIO – Can’t get enough of those delicious Girl Scout Cookies? As if they weren’t delicious enough on their own, you can enjoy them in a shake, latte, cheesecake — or even in your cocktail or beer.

Twenty-one San Antonio-area restaurants and venues have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas for the third annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest.

Between Feb. 18-27, customers can try out the concoctions and if you tag GSSWT in your social media posts about them, you could have a chance to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies (52 boxes).

You can also vote for your favorite cookie concoction online.

Participating venues:

  • Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine - Trefoils Pastel Tres Leches, Aldaco’s famous vanilla tres leches cake with Trefoils cookie dust. Available Feb. 18-March 15.
  • The Blockhouse - The Minty Irishman, Irish Cream/Thin Mints Frappé espresso, topped with mint whipped cream and Thin Mints. Available Feb. 17-27.
  • Burger Boy - Thin Mints Shake, filled with pieces of Thin Mints and green mint flavoring and mixed with vanilla ice cream. Available Feb. 18-31.
Burger Boy's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Burger Boy)
  • Cakes by Felicia - Samoas Concha, Pan Dulce (Mexican Sweet Bread) with Samoas in its center and topped with crushed Samoas, and Tropical Trefoils Cupcake, banana cake with a Trefoils cookie crust bottom, piped with a swirl of vanilla buttercream, and garnished with crushed Trefoils. Available Feb. 18-26.
  • Clementine - Coconut Crème Brûlée, a twist on the classic French dessert: Crème Brûlée made with Samoas, chocolate crémeux, and passion fruit created by Clementine’s owner and pastry chef Elise Russ who is a Girl Scout alum. Available Feb. 18-26.
  • Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO with Don Strange restaurant - Head Chef Sarah Myles is a Gold Award recipient, the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve. Myles and sous chef Haley Unruh are working with Troop 608 to create a special dish. Available Feb. 18-27.
Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Estancia del Norte San Antonio’s LAZO with Don Strange)
  • The Eatery by True Flavors - Shortbread Strawberry Fluff, layered Trefoils, strawberry pudding fluff, strawberry glaze, fresh strawberries, and a whipped topping. Available Feb. 21-24.
  • Extra Fine - Thin Mints Chocolate Milk, Thin Mints-infused oat milk perfect for adding to your latte or shot of espresso, created by chef Jessica Philpot. Samoas Pot de Crème, a traditional French custard that captures the chocolate and coconut of Samoas. Available Feb. 18-27.
  • Folklores Coffee House - The Siempre Latte, a Samoas-inspired coconut latte with mocha and caramel. Available Feb. 18-27.
  • La Hacienda de Los Barrios - TBD
  • La Hacienda Scenic Loop - TBD
  • Los Barrios - TBD
  • Magnolia Pancake Haus - TBD
  • Mi Familia de Mi Tierra - Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake, made with a Lemon-Ups shortbread crust, orange gelatin, and lime Chantilly whipped cream. Available Feb. 18-27.
  • Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia - Cít-rico Cookie Cheesecake, made with a Lemon-Ups shortbread crust, orange gelatin, and lime Chantilly whipped cream. Available Feb. 18-27.
  • Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery - Owner Jennifer Beckman has named her Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairings “Rooting for the Girls,” and customers can choose four Texas wines paired with four cookies: Lemon-Ups, Do-Si-Dos, Thin Mints, and Samoas. Available Feb. 18-27.
Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery)
  • Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina - SamaosTini is made with coconut vodka, hazelnut and coconut liquors, and served with a toasted coconut and chocolate rim. Available Feb. 18-27.
Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina)
  • The Scoop at The Mill - Girl Scouts Thin Mints Ice Cream, real ice cream made with chopped Thin Mints. Available Feb. 10-March 4.
The Scoop at The Mill's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (The Scoop at The Mill)
  • Tandem San Antonio - “I Want Samoa” latte, which comes hot or iced and drizzled with chocolate/caramel/coconut syrup, whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes, and caramel and chocolate drizzle — with two Samoas on the side. Available Feb. 7-28.
Tandem San Antonio's concoction for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Flavor Fest. (Tandem San Antonio)
  • Viola’s Ventanas - TBD
  • Weathered Souls Brewing Co. - The Adventurer is an imperial stout featuring Girl Scout’s new cookie variety, Adventurefuls, brownie batter, caramel, and sea salt. Available Feb. 24-March 25.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email