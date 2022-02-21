66º

Live roaches in soap dispenser lead to low score for West Side restaurant

Vietnam Express received a score of 76 from health inspectors

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A Vietnamese restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after live roaches fell out of a soap dispenser, Metropolitan Health records show.

Vietnam Express, located in the 8800 block of Potranco Road received a score of 76 and was also written up for storing a roach bait container next to food.

The establishment was also cited for having food containers heavily soiled with food grime and debris and for keeping dirty wet cloth towels near where lettuce was being cut.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Alamo City Popcorn, 16634 San Pedro, 100
  • Freetail Brewing Co., 4035 N. FM 1604 West, 100
  • Fiasco, 2250 Thousand Oaks, 99
  • Rosario’s, 9715 San Pedro Ave., 98
  • Speedy Tacos, 1823 W. Martin St., 98
  • Subway, 6010 Ingram Rd., 98
  • J. Alexander’s, 255 E. Basse, 97
  • Longhorn Cafe, 17625 Blanco Rd., 96
  • Bill Miller BBQ, 8403 McCullough Ave., 94
  • El Ranchero Grocery, 2213 Palo Alto Rd., 93
  • Pockets Billiards and Fun, 5819 NW Loop 410, 93
  • Thai Chili Cuisine, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 92
  • Cafe San Luis, 3103 S. Zarzamora St., 91
  • Taqueria La Siberia De Monterrey, 6151 FM 78, 89
  • China Bistro, 6387 Babcock Rd., 87
  • Mr. Express SA, 7474 W. Military Dr., 86
  • La Michoacana Meat Market, 4523 Blanco Rd., 84
  • Camila’s Mexican Restaurant, 15311 Lookout Rd., 83
  • Jim’s Restaurant, 6107 W. FM 1604 North, 83
  • Manpasand Supermarket, 3727 Colony Dr., 79
  • Vietnam Express, 8815 Potranco Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined the KSAT 12 Defenders in 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat. He provides restaurant health reports for KSAT's "Behind the Kitchen Door." Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

