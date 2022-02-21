Live roaches in soap dispenser lead to low score for West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Vietnamese restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after live roaches fell out of a soap dispenser, Metropolitan Health records show.

Vietnam Express, located in the 8800 block of Potranco Road received a score of 76 and was also written up for storing a roach bait container next to food.

The establishment was also cited for having food containers heavily soiled with food grime and debris and for keeping dirty wet cloth towels near where lettuce was being cut.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Alamo City Popcorn, 16634 San Pedro, 100

Freetail Brewing Co., 4035 N. FM 1604 West, 100

Fiasco, 2250 Thousand Oaks, 99

Rosario’s, 9715 San Pedro Ave., 98

Speedy Tacos, 1823 W. Martin St., 98

Subway, 6010 Ingram Rd., 98

J. Alexander’s, 255 E. Basse, 97

Longhorn Cafe, 17625 Blanco Rd., 96

Bill Miller BBQ, 8403 McCullough Ave., 94

El Ranchero Grocery, 2213 Palo Alto Rd., 93

Pockets Billiards and Fun, 5819 NW Loop 410, 93

Thai Chili Cuisine, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 92

Cafe San Luis, 3103 S. Zarzamora St., 91

Taqueria La Siberia De Monterrey, 6151 FM 78, 89

China Bistro, 6387 Babcock Rd., 87

Mr. Express SA, 7474 W. Military Dr., 86

La Michoacana Meat Market, 4523 Blanco Rd., 84

Camila’s Mexican Restaurant, 15311 Lookout Rd., 83

Jim’s Restaurant, 6107 W. FM 1604 North, 83

Manpasand Supermarket, 3727 Colony Dr., 79

Vietnam Express, 8815 Potranco Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

