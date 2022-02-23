7 San Antonio-area restaurants, 5 chefs announced as semifinalists for James Beard Awards

SAN ANTONIO – Seven San Antonio-area restaurants and five local chefs were announced as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in culinary arts.

San Antonio’s Mixtli was named in two categories — Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Pastry Chef, Sofia Tejeda.

La Panadería’s David Cáceres was recognized in the Outstanding Baker category.

The Pearl’s High Street Wine Company wine bar was named in the Outstanding Wine Program category.

Four San Antonio-area chefs are among the semifinalists for Best Chef in Texas including Steven McHugh of Cured, Esaul Ramos Jr. of 2M Smokehouse, John Russ of Clementine and Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin.

Here is a list of all of the local semifinalists:

The finalists will be announced on March 16, and winners will be celebrated during a ceremony on June 13 in Chicago.

In addition to the Restaurant and Chef Awards, the James Beard Foundation also has awards in the following categories: leadership, lifetime achievement, humanitarian of the year and media.

