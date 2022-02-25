12-year-old creates ♟chess tournament for a cause; Pixar-themed ⛳putt-putt and 🌨snowstorm in a jar

Hello parents, teachers and students!

As we head ever so closer to both Spring Break and STARR, we had quite the roller coaster of weather this past week. One day temperatures are near the 90s, and the next, it’s long coats and mittens! 🧤Who’d have thought? Well, no matter what, you can always stay on top of the latest weather news with KSAT.com.

An elementary school in Somerset ISD was recently named among five finalists for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Founders’ Award — and it was the only Texas school to make the list. Well done!

NIET announced Somerset Elementary School earned $10,000 for its selection as a finalist, and it is now in contention for a $50,000 grand prize.

A press release said the school was chosen because it focuses on real-time needs of students and teachers and it cultivates a culture of collaboration, among many other factors. The winner will be announced on March 10 at the NIET National Conference in Dallas. Congratulations!

(National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET))

Families, your next is adventure is out there — on a putt-putt course coming to downtown San Antonio.

Pixar Putt, an outdoor putt-putt course dedicated to all things Disney’s Pixar, will be temporarily popping up at 125 N. Flores St., near Legacy Park, the Tobin Center announced.

The pop-up, put on by Rockefeller Productions, includes interactive holes inspired by the stories, themes and characters of the films. The putt-putt course will be open from April 1-May 15.

(Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Some of the films showcased include “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.” So how cool is that? See ya’ll there!

Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

And new this week we’re highlighting 12-year-old Nathan Adelstein, who says that to him, chess is more than a hobby. The game of tactical gambit has become his passion, after starting at just 6-years-old.

“I like the thinking processes, the mental, I like that you have to think through your moves and that’s the part that caught my eye,” Adelstein said.

While also being incredibly talented, Nathan is hosting a chess tournament in March to raise money for cancer research and prevention.

“I’ve decided that I can help the people that I care and love by doing something I enjoy, because two people from my family have caught cancer,” Adelstein said.

Nathan’s Tournament Fundraiser will have both rated and unrated options to play and will take place in 16550 block of Huebner Road on March 20 from noon to 6 p.m. You can register by clicking here.

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Have you ever been outside and looked to the stars and just wondered, “What’s out there?”

Well, space exploration is the use of astronomy and space technology to explore outer space. Astronomers use telescopes to see the stars and beyond. Astronauts actually go to space during human spaceflight.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” elementary students interviewed Erik von Ancken, an anchor and space reporter for WKMG, KSAT12′s sister station in Orlando, which is near the Space Coast in Florida.

Von Ancken is covering the next phase of America’s space program: the design, construction and test flight of the deep-space Orion capsule. During their interview, students asked about both rocket launches and the space program. Watch the extended interview and view the “shorts” for more information.

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Rose Garden Elementary in Schertz for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of fourth graders - made snowstorms in a jar. The activity is courtesy of onelittleproject.com.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

And lastly, do you know someone or have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

As a husband of a teacher, I know educators deserve more recognition.

To that end, KSAT 12 has launched the Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area. From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which educators will receive the lucky title of Educator of the Month based on your nominations!

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and will receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union and receive a trophy that says “Educator of the Month” with the educator’s name. To nominate an educator, click here.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

