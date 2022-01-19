Spring Meadows Elementary boutique collecting clothes, items to help families in need

Spring Meadows Elementary is giving a helping hand to those in need by providing free clothes to students and families, but they are asking for help as the school relaunches its boutique.

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has placed many families in a tight financial situation and for some parents, buying clothes and other items for their children can be tough.

At the Hawk Boutique, you can find sneakers and clothes for kids and adults.

“I think it’s having a tremendous impact. We’ve actually even had families from other communities, from other parts of the city that have called in to see if they can come in and get some things. And we’re not turning away anybody. They can come and make an appointment and we’ll be here to help them,” Carol Whorton, at-risk counselor at Spring Meadows Elementary School said.

Whorton said the boutique was created a few years before the pandemic to help students and families in need.

“We are a high at-risk population, high economically disadvantaged population. So, we looked at providing more clothing and resources for our students,” Whorton said.

Whorton said the pandemic did not stop them from helping the community.

“We were getting orders from our families, and we would come in here and shop for them and go out and deliver it by the curb, curb-side,” Whorton said.

Eventually, they ran out of clothes and now they are slowly filling up the room again.

The school is asking for donations to help relaunch the boutique. Anyone who wants to donate can call the school directly at (210) 662-1050 or drop off items in person at 7135 Elm Trail Dr, San Antonio, TX 78244.