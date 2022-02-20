H-E-B releases new ice cream flavor in honor of Texas teachers

H-E-B is celebrating teachers in a sweet way — through ice cream.

As a way to celebrate 20 years of Excellence in Education Awards, the grocery chain announced a new limited edition Creamy Creations flavor called “Education Heroes.”

H-E-B officials say the ice cream is an icing flavor with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles and it’s available in both half-gallon and pint sizes.

But the new ice cream flavor isn’t the only way H-E-B is celebrating teachers. They are also donating 10% of the proceeds from the ice cream flavor to DonorsChoose to help fulfill the classroom wishlists of teachers in Texas, officials said.

The Excellence in Education Awards was founded in 2002 in cooperation with H-E-B and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Officials said its goal was to support public education in the state.

The program has become the largest monetary program for educators in the state with over $13 million in funding given to support Texas public schools, officials said.

The “Education Heroes” ice cream flavor is available now while supplies last.

