Briscoe Elementary students working with architects to create workspaces around their school

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local elementary school students are part of a unique program where they are learning from local architects to create workspaces throughout their school.

For months, Briscoe Elementary School students have been meeting with architects to make their visions come to life.

The school partnered with Alamo Architects and the nonprofit Supporting Multiple Arts Resources Together also known as SMART, to transform these untilized spaces in the school.

“Five architects have worked with a group of five students apiece to create these pods, and they went through the whole design process,” said Jennifer Emerson, head of school at Briscoe Elementary School.

Students are improving on math, reading, writing and art skills through the project.

“My design here was to make kids feel excited to come to school and be creative and share their ideas,” said Marcus Carrillo, a fifth grade student.

The spaces will be designed for students to learn and hangout outside of the classroom.

The project has also opened up students eyes to different career opportunities.