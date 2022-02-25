Community food forest heading to South Side park

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The Padre Park Community Food Forest, a 4-acre space designed and maintained by the San Antonio community, is coming to the South Side.

The food forest will help provide a source of fresh local food, environmental sustainability, wellness and connections to our flourishing South Side community.

What is the Padre Park Community Food Forest?

The project leaders are committed to community leadership, food sovereignty, and living co-creation with South Side residents.

If you have never heard of a food forest, you’re not alone. Sometimes called forest gardens, a food forest can be a local habitat that mimics the native ecosystem and patterns found in nature. In its nature, a food forest is a living park, designed with the purpose of observing and preserving local climate and customs.

Where is it?

It is located in Padre Park along the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio Riverwalk. This 8-mile linear park has over 16 miles of trail along the river for pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy, plus a paddling trail for canoeing and kayaking. These trails connect to stunning Mission Portals which are large works of art serving as gateways to the San Antonio World Heritage Mission Sites.

The physical address is 6515 Padre Drive, San Antonio, TX 78214.

Community tree planting slated for Saturday

There will be a community tree planting of 60 pecan and fruit trees at Padre Park. The event will include an indigenous blessing ceremony from American Indians in Texas (AIT), and education about sheet mulching on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers are welcomed.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

