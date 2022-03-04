Apparent squatter home on Southeast Side catches fire

San Antonio firefighters respond to a house fire in the 4200 block of Golden Spice Drive on Friday, March 4, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – An apparent squatter home on the Southeast Side caught on fire on Friday morning.

San Antonio firefighters said they were called to the 4200 block of Golden Spice Drive, near East Southcross and South WW White Road, around 6 a.m.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time, but as of 7:15 a.m., there are 11 units at the scene.

No one was inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said they had some initial challenges gaining entry because the home has burglar bars on the windows and front door.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: