64º

Local News

Apparent squatter home on Southeast Side catches fire

No injuries have been reported

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Southeast Side
San Antonio firefighters respond to a house fire in the 4200 block of Golden Spice Drive on Friday, March 4, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An apparent squatter home on the Southeast Side caught on fire on Friday morning.

San Antonio firefighters said they were called to the 4200 block of Golden Spice Drive, near East Southcross and South WW White Road, around 6 a.m.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time, but as of 7:15 a.m., there are 11 units at the scene.

No one was inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said they had some initial challenges gaining entry because the home has burglar bars on the windows and front door.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

facebook

twitter