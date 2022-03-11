Natural gas service restored to majority of outage area in Seguin, McQueeney

Seguin, McQueeney experiencing natural gas service outage that could take days to repair

SEGUIN, Texas – Service was restored Thursday to 88% of customers in Seguin and McQueeney that were affected by a natural gas outage, CenterPoint Energy officials said.

Utility officials said as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 3,914 customers had their service restored.

More than 4,300 CenterPoint Energy customers at one point were without natural gas following an outage Tuesday that the utility blamed on damage to another company’s pipeline that serves the towns.

Technicians will continue to work extended hours to restore service to remaining customers.

CenterPoint Energy officials said the relighting process requires employees to have access at homes and businesses in order to light pilots and check to make sure it is safe to resume service.

If an adult over age 18 is not at the service address when a technician arrives, the company will leave a door hanger with instructions. All CenterPoint Energy technicians and contractors wear badges and will show them to customers upon request before entering a home or business.

