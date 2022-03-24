9 people inside SUV involved in deadly crash on I-35, SAPD says; ME releases ages of 2 killed

SAPD at an accident on I-35 north at Walters Street on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released the ages of two men killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday as San Antonio police provide new details about the incident.

The medical examiner did not release identifications for the men but did say that one of the men was 22 years old while the other was 42 years old.

The men were killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 35 North at N. Walters St.

Police said the crash happened as the driver was trying to evade an officer who was trying to pull the vehicle over at about 7:45 a.m.

On Thursday, police released new details about the crash including that there were nine people inside the SUV.

According to SAPD, an officer in a marked patrol car initiated a traffic stop on the SUV as it traveled in the right lane of the frontage road. On Wednesday, police said the SUV had been driving erratically.

Ad

Instead of pulling over, the driver suddenly crossed two lanes of traffic to enter I-35, but crashed into a guard rail and flipped over onto the interstate, police said.

Several people were ejected from the SUV as the vehicle flipped over.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were transported to the hospital by EMS — two were in critical condition and two had non-life-threatening injuries. Three others ran away from the scene of the crash, police said. One of those people was found nearby and taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were closed for several hours on Wednesday morning as police investigated the crash.

SAPD said there is still an active investigation into the crash and detectives are still determining who was behind the wheel.

SAPD at an accident on I-35 north at Walters Street on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (ksat)

ALSO on KSAT: