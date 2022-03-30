Woman charged after bicyclist killed in North Side crash

Bella Dae Garza is facing intoxication manslaughter and child endangerment charges, authorities say.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she was intoxicated at the time of a crash that killed a bicyclist on the North Side last week.

Bella Dae Garza, who was also driving with a child in the car, is facing intoxication manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

The crash occurred on Basse Road near McCullough around 10 p.m. on March 22.

Police said Garza may have been speeding before she lost control. That’s when she hit 18-year-old bicyclist Emilian Ramirez on the side of the road, officers say. Her car then slammed into a tree.

Garza’s car and Ramirez’s bicycle were heading west on Basse Road at the time, officers said.

Garza and the child she had inside the vehicle were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

