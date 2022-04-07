Teen taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as early-morning fire damages West Side home

An early-morning fire has caused heavy damage to a West Side home and has sent one person to an area hospital, the San Antonio Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of C Street, not far from Highway 90 and South Zarzamora Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames showing from the house. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said there is significant damage to the home. It is unclear if it is a total loss. The cause of the fire is not currently known. Firefighters did say it may have been electrical.

The SAFD said a man, a son and a daughter were all inside at the time of the fire. The father and son managed to get out safely, but the man had to go back for the 17-year-old girl. She was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

The family also had several dogs and they all made it safely out. The home had a working smoke detector which alerted them to the fire, SAFD said.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS also answered the call. A damage estimate was not released.