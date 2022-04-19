Guadalupe County gets pet disaster relief trailer thanks to donation

Guadalupe County now has equipment to help pets that may become displaced from a storm, thanks to the donation of a pet disaster relief trailer by a nonprofit agency.

AKC Reunite, the largest nonprofit pet identification and recovery service provider in the U.S., donated the trailer on April 5, a few weeks after a tornado tore through Guadalupe County.

According to a news release, the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer helps to create a safe, temporary home for at least 65 pets during the first 72 hours after a disaster is declared. The trailers house and deliver essential animal care items, including crates and carriers, microchips and a universal microchip scanner, bowls, collars and leashes as well as fans, lighting and a generator, cleaning supplies and maintenance items. The supplies can be used as co-location shelters, where people can evacuate with their pets, as well as emergency animal shelters for displaced animals.

“With the donation of this trailer, many displaced pets can be cared for during their time of need,” AKC Reunite CEO Tom Sharp said. “We are happy to be a resource in Guadalupe County’s recovery efforts and to be able to help make a difficult time a little easier.”

The trailer was made possible by an initial donation from the Alamo Brittany Club, as well as the Texas Coastal Brittany Club, Dog Judges Association of America and Rushmore CARES.

“Before Hurricane Harvey in 2017, we did not know about the pet disaster relief trailer program, but seeing those trailers deployed lit a fire under us to bring that resource to South Central Texas,” said Niclaus Taula’i, Agility Chair for the Alamo Brittany Club. “Our area recently experienced a tornado outbreak, and thankfully the damage was not more widespread. In the future, this trailer will help our community partners step in and provide some peace of mind for our neighbors in need.”

Patrick Pinder, the fire marshal and emergency management coordinator for Guadalupe County Emergency Management, said animal rescue groups will help staff the trailer.

