Adopt a pet in San Antonio for $25 or less during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

SAN ANTONIO – A big “Empty the Shelters” animal adoption event is taking place nationally to reduce the risk of overcrowding, and San Antonio shelters are taking part.

From May 2-8, participating shelters will reduce adoption rates for cats and dogs to $25 or less, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

More than 275 shelters across the U.S. are participating in the event, including 23 in Texas.

The Texas locations include:

Animal Defense League of Texas

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Austin Humane Society

Beaumont Pets Alive

Citizens For Animal Protection (CAP)

City Of Houston - BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions

City of Mesquite Animal Services

City Of San Antonio Animal Care Services

El Paso Animal Services

Dallas Animal Services / City of Dallas

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Houston Humane Society

Humane Society of Angelina County

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

Montgomery County Animal Services

Noahs Ark C A R E SPCA - Humane Society

Palm Valley Animal Society

San Antonio Humane Society

San Antonio Pets Alive!

SPCA of Brazoria County

SPCA Of Texas

Universal City Animal Care and Control

A news release says details may change between certain shelters, so people can see additional info on a map online.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation states that the regular adoption event has helped more than 83,000 pets find forever homes since it started in 2016.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Cathy Bissell, the founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a release. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Adoption fees include spay or neuter, the first round of vaccinations and a microchip.

