Adopt a pet in San Antonio for $25 or less during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

SAN ANTONIO – A big “Empty the Shelters” animal adoption event is taking place nationally to reduce the risk of overcrowding, and San Antonio shelters are taking part.
From May 2-8, participating shelters will reduce adoption rates for cats and dogs to $25 or less, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation.
More than 275 shelters across the U.S. are participating in the event, including 23 in Texas.
The Texas locations include:
- Animal Defense League of Texas
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Austin Humane Society
- Beaumont Pets Alive
- Citizens For Animal Protection (CAP)
- City Of Houston - BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions
- City of Mesquite Animal Services
- City Of San Antonio Animal Care Services
- El Paso Animal Services
- Dallas Animal Services / City of Dallas
- Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Houston Humane Society
- Humane Society of Angelina County
- Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
- Montgomery County Animal Services
- Noahs Ark C A R E SPCA - Humane Society
- Palm Valley Animal Society
- San Antonio Humane Society
- San Antonio Pets Alive!
- SPCA of Brazoria County
- SPCA Of Texas
- Universal City Animal Care and Control
A news release says details may change between certain shelters, so people can see additional info on a map online.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation states that the regular adoption event has helped more than 83,000 pets find forever homes since it started in 2016.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Cathy Bissell, the founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a release. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
Adoption fees include spay or neuter, the first round of vaccinations and a microchip.
Read also: