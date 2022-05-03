CPS Energy warns against calls, messages asking customers for immediate payment

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is warning customers about fraudulent calls and text messages that ask customers for immediate payment or risk losing electricity.

The San Antonio utility said that the messages, which were sent on Tuesday, are “the work of a scammer.”

In a Tweet, CPS Energy included a screenshot of one of the messages that said, “welcome to CPS your electric meter it going to stop working any given moment please contact CPS for more.”

Have you received a call OR text today saying your power will be disconnected unless you make an immediate payment? This is the work of a scammer.



Learn how to protect yourself from scammers by visiting https://t.co/rT0T1ZFAcl or call us at 210-353-2222 for assistance. pic.twitter.com/Hqy5K60RjN — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 3, 2022

This is the second scam alert related to CPS Energy in the last two months.

In March, CPS Energy said it received several reports of scammers spoofing the numbers they’re calling from and displaying the utility’s telephone numbers.

If you receive one of these calls, CPS Energy urges customers to record the phone number that the person is telling you to call, hang up and report it.

Anyone who receives the messages should visit cpsenergy.com/scammers or call 210-353-2222 for assistance.