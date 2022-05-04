Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash along Interstate 35 on South Side

A motorcyclist traveling along Interstate 35 on the South Side was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital Tuesday, May 3, 2022,

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist traveling along Interstate 35 on the South Side was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital Tuesday night.

San Antonio police said the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. on the northbound access road of I-35 South just before Southwest Military Drive.

An officer at the scene said the motorcyclist swerved to avoid something in the road when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, and so far there are no charges pending, police said. Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor.

