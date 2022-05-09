Man detained after 6-hour standoff with SAPD on South Side

San Antonio police said a man barricaded himself at a home near West Southcross and Shelby Drive, near Leal Middle School, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken into custody overnight after a six-hour standoff with San Antonio police and SWAT officers at a South Side home.

San Antonio police said the man barricaded himself at a home near West Southcross and Shelby Drive, near Leal Middle School, from 6 p.m. Sunday until Midnight Monday.

The man had committed some type of aggravated assault with a family member outside the home, police said. When the family left the home, the man went inside and barricaded himself.

Police said the man eventually left the home without incident.

Details about the initial incident are unknown at this time, and it is unclear if the man had a weapon.

Neighbors told KSAT that they were told to leave their homes right when the incident started, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

