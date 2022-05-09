Man shot in parking garage north of downtown, ran to nightclub for help, police say

A man was shot on Monday, May 9, 2022, at a parking garage in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue, near Park Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man said he was shot when he was approached by three men wearing masks and all black at a parking garage just north of downtown.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue, near Park Avenue.

The man in his 20s told officers that he was in a parking garage when he was approached by the three men. At some point, he was shot in the leg.

The victim then ran to the nearby Heat Nightclub to call for help.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating if this was an attempted robbery. So far, none of the masked men have been captured.

The shooting is under investigation.

