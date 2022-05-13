Deputies seize about 100 machines, arrest 3 in gambling bust on South Side, sheriff says

BCSO investigates a gambling bust on Friday, May 13, 2022, at a home in the 300 block of Harding Boulevard.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after deputies busted a South Side gambling parlor that they believe was in operation for a decade.

On Friday morning, Sheriff Javier Salazar said that deputies found dozens of gambling machines at the property in the 300 block of East Harding Boulevard, not far from Southeast Military Drive and Roosevelt Avenue.

The gambling parlor was operating in a number of sheds behind a home on the property, he said.

BCSO had been conducting an investigation for several weeks, which led to this gambling bust Friday morning.

Deputies seized 8-liner machines that were in operation plus many others that were being stored there, along with stacks of motherboards that they could put into the machines.

A BCSO spokesperson said there were likely 100 machines total on the property.

Deputies also seized more than $15,000 in cash as well as an ATM machine with more money in it. Two weapons were also found, but details about those were not released.

Salazar said that three men were arrested in connection with the gambling ring, and one woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Residents who lived in the front home were renters, and it appears they had no known link to the gambling operation, according to Salazar. Deputies believe the property owner may be tied to the operation.

The gambling parlor may have been in operation for up to 10 years, Salazar said.

