‘A lot of worries’: San Antonio-area family pleads for information on relative missing since Mother’s Day

A car connected to the disappearance of a 69-year-old has been located, but the San Antonio-area man remains missing, authorities said Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area man has been missing since Mother’s Day and his family is now speaking about his disappearance.

Ramiro Acevedo, 69, who goes by Raymond, was last seen May 8 in the 10600 of Canyon River in Helotes.

“My uncle said he was going to go home, come back and pick up my aunt later and he never returned,” said Nathan Bernal, Acevedo’s nephew.

Bernal said the family’s concerns grow deeper as each day passes without knowing where his uncle is or what happened.

“It’s worry, uncertainty. We know he needs medicine. We know that he has memory issues,” Bernal said.

Bernal said his uncle has gotten lost while driving before, but never for this amount of time. Bernal said his family was having Mother’s Day dinner at his home when Acevedo left and they have not heard or seen him since.

Acevedo drove away from the home on Canyon River that night in a black Nissan Sentra. On Friday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they found a car connected to Acevedo’s disappearance, but the family was shocked to find out where.

Ad

“My mom texted me this morning and said they found the car in Briscoe County, I guess near Amarillo,” Bernal said. “We’re not sure why he would be out there or why the car would be out there.”

Bernal said his uncle is a soft-spoken person who gets along with everyone.

“He likes to fish and barbecue, likes to relax and pretty soft spoken guy. Easy to get along with, likable by everybody. He doesn’t have any major rifts with anybody that I know of,” Bernal said.

Acevedo is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

His family is asking anyone with information on Acevedo’s whereabouts to contact authorities while fearing the worst.

“He could have been beat up, the car got stolen and taken. I don’t know. It’s a lot of worries, a lot of possibilities right now in our heads,” Bernal said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Ad

Related Story: