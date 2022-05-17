100º

SILVER ALERT: BCSO searching for missing 69-year-old man last seen in Helotes

Ramiro Acevedo seen around 5 p.m. May 8 in the 10600 block of Canyon River

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Ramiro Acevedo (KSAT)

HELOTES, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment last seen in Helotes, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Silver Alert.

Ramiro Acevedo, 69, was last spotted around 5 p.m. May 8 in the 10600 block of Canyon River in a black 2006 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate CN2L166.

2006 Nissan Sentra (KSAT)

Acevedo is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Officials believe Acevedo’s disappearance may pose a threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

