Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, wife test positive for COVID-19. Had symptoms during state-of-county address Wednesday

Nelson Wolff delivered his final State of the County address before the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on May 18, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Friday that he and his wife, Tracy, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Wolff said he woke up congested on Wednesday and thought he had a head cold. Wolff delivered his final State of the County address at a North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce event that day.

Wolff said they took a PCR test Friday morning and discovered they were both positive for the coronavirus.

“We do not know the strain nor how we came into contact with the virus. We are experiencing mild symptoms and are receiving treatment and care at home,” Wolff said.

Wolff said he’s notified those that he came in close contact with on Wednesday and plans to take precautions suggested by medical experts in the next few days.

Wolff shared the stage with several individuals at Wednesday’s event, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Bexar County COVID-19 cases have been trending upwards again in recent weeks.

“This latest incident underscores how persistent this virus can be,” Wolff said. “While vaccination and boosters are not a silver bullet to infection, they will protect us from any serious illness from the virus.”

Wolff has been county judge in Bexar County since 2001. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection this November.

