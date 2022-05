At least 21 killed in mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school.

Tuesday’s massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the deadliest grade school shooting in the country since Sandy Hook.

When tragedies hit so close to home, people understandably want to stay informed on the latest information as well as ways to help.

Here are links to some of the important stories we’ve been covering on KSAT.

