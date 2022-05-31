San Antonio leaders urge young drivers to follow rules of the road this summer

Students from Johnson High School’s Safe Driving Club, joined San Antonio leaders at City Hall on Tuesday morning to roll out the Drive Safely SA campaign.

Their goal is to urge young drivers to make the right decision before getting behind the wheel this summer.

According to city leaders and AAA, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the most deadly for teen drivers. Factors that contribute to those crashes include distracted driving, speeding, and not buckling up. According to city leaders, Texas tops the nation when it comes to deadly crashes involving teen drivers..

The campaign offers tips to young drivers that include restricting nighttime driving, avoid drinking and driving, and limiting the number of passengers in the vehicle. Johnson High School students created a digital campaign to reiterate that message and encourage better driving choices.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said it’s important for parents to remind their teens to follow the rules of the road.

“I would encourage all of us to continue to hammer that message home. Don’t take it for granted that your child is going to be out there being as safe as they should,” McManus said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, about 900 citations were issued to teen drivers for speeding, safety belt and cellphone violations last summer. McManus reminds young drivers that his officers will remain vigilant throughout the summer.

