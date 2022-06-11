Leaders at San Antonio medical facilities improve security, training after string of mass shooting across US

SAN ANTONIO – A school, grocery store and medical facility are all public places that have seen deadly mass shootings in recent weeks. Safety and security leaders at area hospitals say they are on high alert and have started changing their training and improving security.

Roy Alston, vice president of security for Christus Health System, said more focused training for some staff members begins next week.

“We’re going to start teaching it to more small groups, one-on-one, so people can fully understand -- where they work, this is how you respond,” Alston said.

UT Health San Antonio Chief of Police Michael Parks said he’s confident all Bexar County agencies will respond in coordination because they are all on the same radio frequency. That means there will not be a delay in response.

Parks said he has been looking over their protocols, drills and training to ensure there aren’t any holes. He’s also been in touch with surrounding law enforcement agencies to ensure everyone’s on the same page.

“Collectively, as a group, we take the role of the safety of our community, extremely important,” Parks said.

Both Parks and Alston say visitors should know they’re expected to run, hide or fight.

“If you hear gunshots run, get out of the building, get out of the way. So that way, you don’t become a victim,” Alston said.

Find more information posted by the FBI on Run, Hide, Fight by clicking here.

