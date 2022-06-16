Whataburger announces Missouri expansion

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger’s expansion outside of Texas continues as it announces three new locations in the Springfield, Missouri area which will open by the end of the year.

The fast-food chain announced that the three new locations will employ a workforce of 660 employees and serve the areas of:

1355 US Hwy 60 E, Republic, Missouri 65738

1851 Marler Ln, Ozark, Missorui 65721

3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, Missouri 65807

“Springfield is a great location for Whataburger,” said Market Leader Randy Gross in a press release. “We couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our first restaurants set to open in Springfield, Ozark and Republic.”

According to its website, Whataburger maintains 890 locations, across 14 states stretching from Arizona to Florida with roughly 50,000 employees. As of 2021, there are 58 locations in the Alamo City, tied with Houston for second most in one city. It landed a deal to open a location in the San Antonio International Airport in August, per previous reporting.

Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio near Ridgeview, though the chain originated in 1950 in Corpus Christi.

The company, which brings in $3 billion in sales annually, sold majority interest to Chicago’s BDT Capital Partners in 2019. BDT is a merchant bank that invests in family and founder-owned businesses. The Dobson Family, that of founder Harmon Dobson, still own a minority stake in the company.

The expansion of Whataburger to Springfield also comes at a time when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in partnership with KMO Burger, seeks to bring the chain to western Missouri.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Click here to read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

