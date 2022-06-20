San Antonio Zoo offering free admission for kids with purchase of adult ticket for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets.

You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.

Adult standard admission tickets start at $21.73 and standard admission for children ages 3-11 starts at $17.16. Children ages three and younger are free.

There are a lot of new experiences to check out at the zoo this summer, including a new 4D theater that lets audiences enjoy movies with thrill-enhancing special effects like water mist and tremors beneath their feet. Additional special effects include bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, seat vibrations and wind.

New culinary offerings are also available at San Antonio Zoo with expanded menus for restaurants and the option for line-skipping mobile ordering.

“We are focusing on improving our culinary and retail offerings and experiences,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow. “These renovations, coupled with enhanced and expanded culinary and retail options, will elevate your visit time and time again.”

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

