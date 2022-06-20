80º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio Zoo offering free admission for kids with purchase of adult ticket for limited time

BOGO offer available until June 24

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, San Antonio Zoo, Things To Do, KSAT Kids
Timothy the hippo at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets.

You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.

Adult standard admission tickets start at $21.73 and standard admission for children ages 3-11 starts at $17.16. Children ages three and younger are free.

There are a lot of new experiences to check out at the zoo this summer, including a new 4D theater that lets audiences enjoy movies with thrill-enhancing special effects like water mist and tremors beneath their feet. Additional special effects include bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, seat vibrations and wind.

New culinary offerings are also available at San Antonio Zoo with expanded menus for restaurants and the option for line-skipping mobile ordering.

“We are focusing on improving our culinary and retail offerings and experiences,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow. “These renovations, coupled with enhanced and expanded culinary and retail options, will elevate your visit time and time again.”

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email