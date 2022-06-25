Saturday seminar to teach participants how to run, hide or fight in active shooter scene

SAN ANTONIO – Several law enforcement agencies and businesses are working on training everyday citizens on how they should react if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.

Pete Hardy, owner of STW Krav Maga & Hardy Fitness, said he has been hosting an active shooter training seminar for many years since the first U.S. school shooting happened. His goal has always been to teach educators how to put a plan together to protect themselves.

“The first responder has to be the people that are there in the room, whether it be the teacher or coach or administrator, the students, if they’re capable,” he said. “They’re the first responders to save themselves in a situation where a guy’s come in, in a confined space, with a high-powered weapon just to kill people.”

U.S. Homeland Security has taught people to run, hide and fight in an active shooter scenario. But Hardy says it takes a little training to know what that means and how to think critically about what steps you can take to save your life.

“Nobody’s ever told people how or shown people how to fight with a person that has a handgun or a long gun,” Hardy said. “I’m not going to get in a fist fight with him. So how am I going to fight to save my life?”

Hardy’s gym is hosting an active shooter seminar Saturday. It aims to teach people how to stop intruders and disarm them. A short Stop the Bleed class will also help instruct participants on how to render first aid.

This week, San Antonio Police Department also held an active shooter training demonstration for its Citizens Police Academy. Police hope it helps people learn how they can best assist law enforcement during a real-life scenario.

Schertz Police will be hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Register by calling Schertz EMS at 210-619-1410.

STW’s class is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It costs $30 for guests. Call 210-348-6127 to sign up.