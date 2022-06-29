94º

Memorial Mass to be held Thursday for migrants found in tractor-trailer on Southwest Side

Mass to be held at San Fernando Cathedral at 7 p.m.

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

San Fernando Cathedral (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial Mass will be held Thursday evening in remembrance of the migrants found abandoned inside a tractor-trailer on San Antonio’s Southwest Side earlier this week.

The Mass will be held at the San Fernando Cathedral at 7 p.m. Thursday at 115 Main Plaza by the Archdiocese of San Antonio, City of San Antonio and Interfaith San Antonio Alliance.

Organizers said they will hold a multi-faith memorial and prayer vigil at the Mass. Those unable to attend are asked to join in at their congregation or their front yard at the same time.

Anyone needing mental health support is asked to visit the Mental Health Portal in the San Antonio Community Resource Directory by clicking here.

