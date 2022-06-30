Man stabs manager at Cibolo restaurant then flees to elementary school campus, police say

CIBOLO, Texas – A stabbing suspect who was running from police jumped a fence to get onto the property of an elementary school and was stunned with a Taser weapon as he tried to get inside, law enforcement officials said.

According to Cibolo police, the stabbing suspect — Malik Turner, 20, was an employee at the Zaxby’s restaurant on Borgfeld Road and Cibolo Valley Drive.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Turner got into an argument with his manager about pay and stabbed the woman with a kitchen knife, Cibolo police said.

Turner ran from the scene toward a neighborhood. Cibolo police caught up with him on Cibolo Valley Drive near the campus of O.G. Wiederstein Elementary School.

Guadalupe County Precinct 3 Constable Michael Skrobarcek shared more details in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

Skrobarcek said Turner put his hands up but then turned and jumped a fence to get onto school property.

Cibolo officers along with a constable chased him around several buildings.

The constable caught up with Turner in the courtyard playground near several school entrances.

As Turner attempted to run inside the school, the constable deployed his Taser weapon and then took Turner into custody.

Turner was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital for treatment and then was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cibolo police said.

The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center where she underwent surgery.

Skrobarcek said that during the chase, the constable used his radio to call for the lockdown at the school but his radio was inadvertently changed to Seguin police, so Seguin schools were locked down as a result.

Cibolo police said no students were on campus at the time.

