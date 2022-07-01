Arrest made after Dollar General employee punched, scratched during robbery, records show

Felicia Renee Morris, 40, was charged with robbery in connection with an incident at the Dollar General in the 4700 block of Eisenhauer Road, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Felicia Renee Morris, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with robbery in connection with the June 4 incident at the Dollar General in the 4700 block of Eisenhauer Road, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Morris and an unknown male tried to walk out of the store without paying for items.

An employee grabbed a basket with items from Morris, and the suspect then hit her in the face, police said.

The employee also grabbed a basket from the male, and Morris once again swiped at her, the affidavit states.

After the suspects left, police arrived and saw that the employee had a long scratch on her face.

Investigators said surveillance footage “clearly” showed the assault. The employee was able to get the license plate of the suspect vehicle.

Records show that Morris was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Her bond is set at $37,000, records show.

