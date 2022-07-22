Free Wellness in the Park event popping up at The Greenline this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Join the community for this one-of-a-kind event!

Hosted by Body by Sasha Mobile Gym & Fitness, Wellness in the Park is a free community event to promote healthy lifestyles and support surrounding small businesses in the health and wellness industry.

The event is on Saturday, July 23, and will be from 9 a.m.-noon at The Greenline on the Brooks campus, located at 2532 Sidney Brooks.

The event will feature local wellness vendors and community groups like San Antonio Lady Riders, Tone City Photography, Zumba with Zin Gloria, Morph.TheLabel, and others.

Here’s the event agenda:

9:15-9:45 a.m.-Stretching with Reaction

9:55 a.m.-10:25 a.m.-Intro to lifting BBS

10:30-10:40 a.m.-Rocks & BBS contest

10:45-11:15 a.m.-Zumba w/ Zin Gloria

11:45 a.m.-Debbie Garcia LPC

Raffles and giveaways will take place throughout the event:

Courtesy of Rock’s Discount Vitamins N More: First 20 people will receive a Rock’s Discount goodie bag, supplement samples, and a $5 gift card.

Courtesy of Reaction: One free sports performance evaluation ($225 value).

Courtesy of Body By Sasha Mobile Gym & Fitness: One 4-week membership.

About Body by Sasha Mobile Gym and Fitness:

Body By Sasha Mobile Gym and Fitness started at the peak of the COVID pandemic and has continued to grow. The South Side-owned mobile business was built on the idea of taking the gym to YOU and providing a great workout surrounded by nature, while bringing communities and cultures together, providing support and access any time and anywhere. BBS Mobile Gym is now completely mobile, from squat racks to bench presses. BBS Mobile Gym pops up at local community parks in the San Antonio area and is ready to bring full access to the mobile gym in the surrounding area.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

