2 murder victims at South Side apartment complex had multiple gunshot wounds, police say

Police say they found multiple shell casings that appeared to be from a single handgun.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men who were found dead at a South Side apartment complex Friday morning had been shot multiple times, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found both victims’ bodies around 3 a.m. in a stairwell area of the Union Pikes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.

RELATED: SAPD: 2 men fatally shot at South Side apartment complex

They initially were responding to a call about gunshots being fired in that area. However, police say they quickly heard from other callers that there were two people on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say both appeared to be in their early 20s or, perhaps, late teens.

They were not sure right away whether the victims lived at the apartment complex, or what otherwise may have brought them there.

Ad

Police blocked off the whole back section of the apartment complex while they investigated the murders. (KSAT 12 News)

While it seems no one saw the crime being committed, people did report seeing two men running from that area at the time of the shooting.

A supervisor later said he was not sure whether the men who were running might be suspects in the shooting, or were scared off by the sound of gunfire.

As of late Friday morning, police had not made any arrests in this case.

The medical examiner is still working to positively identify the victims.