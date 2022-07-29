Frightful selfie spot to open in Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – The immersive Horrific Pix Horror Studios is set to open Saturday, Aug. 6, on the second floor of Rolling Oaks Mall, at 6909 North Loop 1604 East.

The 13 interactive selfie rooms take guests on a frightful experience that lures visitors to interact with the themed displays.

“This is fun, creepy, and sassy. We have 13 scenes for photo and video shoots, selfies, and private parties. “We designed this for folks to be a part of the experience,” said artistic director Noah Peterson.

Admission is $20 if you make reservations online and $25 at the door, according their website. Admission includes one hour inside the set.

Read also:

Watch new trailer as Sanderson Sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2