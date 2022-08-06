97º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver killed after being ejected from pickup truck in West Side crash, police say

No criminal charges are pending and no other vehicles were involved

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Side, Crash, SAPD, Police, SAFD
Police lights. (WDIV)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after being ejected from their pickup truck after crashing into a light pole on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of US Highway 90 West.

Police said a driver was traveling in a Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on the Hwy 90 access road when it went off the roadway and into a grassy embankment.

The pickup truck then crashed into a light pole and the driver was ejected, according to SAPD. The truck then landed on top of the driver before it went up in flames.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. The driver died at the scene.

No criminal charges are pending and no other vehicles were involved. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter