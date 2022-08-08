86º

Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops

The Twig Book Shop and Nine Lives Books landed at 21, 24, respectively

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas.

Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings.

The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine Lives Books at the Oak Hills Shopping Center landed at No. 24, according to the list.

“We identified businesses in the Bookstores category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” Yelp said in a news release.

The Twig Book Shop has a rating of 4/5 stars on Yelp, and reviewers said it sells “a wide variety of books and little trinkets.”

“They have all kinds of fun displays to get you interested in the latest novel or cookbook,” another review said.

Nine Lives Books, located at 7959 Fredericksburg Road, also has a 4-star rating.

“It’s time for a reading revival and Nine Lives book store has books so cheap you can purr about it all the way to your favorite reading chair,” one review states.

To see the full list, click here.

