I-35 reopens in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line issue

SAN MARCOS, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive in San Marcos have reopened, city officials said.

The highway was closed down Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line, city officials said.

“Thanks to the quick work and collaboration of SMTX Utilities, TxDOT, HERO, SMFD, and SMPD, the telecommunication line has been lifted from the roadway. All lanes of I-35 are back open in both directions. Drive safely!,” the city said in an email.

