✏️KSAT Kids: It’s back to class for many area school districts; some ways for families to beat the heat 🥵

Hello parents, teachers and students! How did you enjoy your summer?

It’s that time again! As kids head back to class, KSAT Kids is also officially back after a summer-long hiatus.

Earlier this week, several area school districts began their new school year and KSAT 12 was there to cover it.

Boerne, Edgewood, Harlandale, Jourdanton, Lytle, North East, Pleasanton, SCUCISD, South San and South Side all have kids now back in classrooms. We spoke to several of the districts to get their thoughts and plans, as well as get a feel for what they are thinking. Those interested in catching up can go to our Return to Class section.

Next week, the San Antonio area will see more districts get started, as Alamo Heights, East Central, Floresville, Judson, Medina Valley, and San Antonio ISD all kick off.

But boy, what a summer it has been. The weather has been incredibly hot, so I do hope you found some time to get in the water or at least relax somewhere with some really good watermelon or ice cream.

For those still on summer break and looking for ways to cool off, KSAT12 anchor Stephanie Serna had her daughter Rooney offer some ways to beat the heat. You can check out her cute video by clicking the link below.

And while splash pads and swimming holes are always an option, some people might want to avoid being outside altogether.

If you’re looking to get out of the house but avoid the blistering heat, we’ve got some great options the whole family can enjoy.

Check out: Indoor, kid-friendly places around San Antonio where you can get out of the heat

For those kids who do want to be outside and want to get a leg up on their competition -- either their own teammates or their competitors -- KSAT Kids now offers some soccer skill videos thanks to San Antonio Sports. The videos can help your child to develop their best Pelé skills.

In the videos, Coach Michael Lahoud teaches the basic skills of soccer, including dribbling techniques, passing and shooting.

Coach Michael was a 2007 NCAA Champion at Wake Forest University and a former MLS player for Chivas USA and the Philadelphia Union.

The drills can be done anywhere, and often by using household objects like water bottles or cones in addition to a soccer ball.

So what are you waiting for kids and parents — are you feeling up for a workout?

Some Johnson High School students are asking drivers to slow down, as school districts across the Alamo City begin another school year. Members of the school’s Safe Driving Club worked with city leaders to help curb this issue.

District 9 Councilman John Courage was contacted by the club and the councilman’s office purchased devices called Radar Feedback Signs (RFS) that are now pointed at oncoming traffic and can provide information as to the speed and how many vehicles pass through.

Andrew Gallegos, a senior at Johnson High School, said he wants to remind drivers approaching school zones to stay focused behind the wheel.

“We just want to make sure that everyone can have a safe driving conversation with each other. We need to break that culture of distracting yourself while you’re driving, it should be a priority,” Gallegos said.

Well done!

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

And in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland Discovery Center will offer free entry to educators for the month of August.

Teachers are admitted free and up to four guests can receive $4 off standard admission, according to Legoland and Sea Life Aquarium’s social media posts.

Tickets must be purchased on-site, and all teachers must bring a valid school ID or paystub.

The offer ends on Aug. 31.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

