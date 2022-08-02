100º

Teachers get free entry to Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center

Educators have free entry through August in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month

Emily Schmalstieg

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland Discovery Center will offer free entry to educators in the month of August.

Teachers are admitted free and up to four guests can receive $4 off standard admission, according to Legoland and Sea Life Aquarium’s social media posts.

Tickets must be purchased on-site, and all teachers must bring a valid school ID or paystub.

The offer ends on Aug. 31.

Both Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium are located inside the Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce St.

