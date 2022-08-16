Buc-ee’s heading to ‘Birthplace of Route 66′ with first store in Missouri

Buc-ee’s is about to put a little Texas twang in Springfield, Missouri.

The Texas-based popular convenience store/gas station chain said it is breaking ground on a location there on Aug. 23, marking its first store in that state.

Buc-ee’s Springfield will span 53,000 square feet and include 120 fuel pumps and the fan-favorites like Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches and Beaver nuggets.

“Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a news release. “It’s perfectly natural that Buc-ee’s, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri.”

A projected opening date was not included in the release. Once it does open, it will employ 200 people.

Ad

This isn’t the only new territory for Buc-ee’s this summer.

Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first location in Colorado (in Johnstown) in June, and announced plans for its first location in Mississippi (in Pass Christian) in July.

It also has stores open in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

This summer, Buc-ee’s said it will replace its existing location in Luling with a mega-store, one that’s 75,000 square feet.

Read also: